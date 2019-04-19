Trail firefighters fundraise for causes near and dear

Proceeds raised by local firefighters help support events like the Burn Camp for young burn survivors.

For $20 you can help support local and provincial causes that lie close to the hearts of Trail firefighters.

And, with only 1,000 tickets sold in the Trail firemen’s fundraising raffle, your chances are pretty good to win the big prize – a 2019 ATV that comes with power steering and a 3,000-lb winch.

“As a whole, including the quad raffle, the Trail Firefighters Charitable Society has donated over $110,000 in the last 10 years,” says Rick Morris, secretary/treasurer for Trail Firefighters Local 941. “That’s through community fundraising and direct donations from firefighters. We care deeply about our community and helping make it better.”

Money raised is primarily donated to the BC Professional Fire Fighters Association Burn Fund (BCPFFA) and to local causes that focus on health and community-oriented initiatives.

“The BCPFFA Burn Fund is near and dear to us because it has been built up over the years through fundraising efforts by firefighters across the province,” Morris said.

“It supports burn survivors throughout the province and has benefited people all over B.C., including people from our local area,” he explained.

“It supports burn survivors on a medical level through research and development, on a support level with burn camps for kids, and on a treatment level at the burn unit in Vancouver. We also now have a Burn Fund Centre that can support burn survivors and their families who have to stay in Vancouver, with free living accommodations while they are there.”

In addition to that cause, Trail firefighters have been strong supporters of many fundraising campaigns held by the health foundation at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

“Supporting good health and good medical treatment for our community is one of the best ways we as firefighters can give back to the people in our area,” said Morris.

“We got involved with them because supporting them benefits everyone as a whole. Through our profession sometimes we deal with car accidents or people burned for example,” he added.

“Although we both do it in different ways, the hospital and the firefighters are both caring for people and their life safety. It’s a good fit.”

Tickets for the 2019 fundraiser are now available at the Trail Fire Station 374, located in the regional district building on Rossland Avenue, as well as the health foundation office at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

The winning ticket will be drawn on Canada Day, 6 p.m. at the Trail fire hall.

Among the long list of charities supported by the firefighter’s society are; the Trail Ambassador Program, Greater Trail Minor Hockey, The Boxing Day Classic, the Trail Legion, The Terry Fox Foundation, The All Heart Foundation, Sanctuary, Kate’s Kitchen, Movember, and Easter Seals.



