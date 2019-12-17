Trail firefighters put out six ‘suspicious’ fires in one night

Regional fire rescue and the RCMP are investigating the 2 incidents

Two cedar trees at 1700 Third Avenue were found on fire Monday night. (Trail Times photo)

A series of fires – reported as suspicious in nature – had firefighters responding to an East Trail scene not once on Monday night, but twice.

The first 9-1-1 report of a fire at the corner of Third Avenue and McQuarrie Street came into the regional hall just before 10 p.m.

Captain Jason Milne says three firefighters from Station 374 Trail responded within minutes and found two large cedar trees, located outside inFocus Fitness, on fire.

The crew quickly extinguished the flames and subsequently returned to the hall.

Then, 45 minutes later, a second report had the team called back to the scene, where they found two trees and two garage doors on fire on the adjacent building.

Those fires were extinguished, and Milne says the RCMP were called in to investigate the suspicious nature of both incidents.



