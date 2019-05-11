Trail firefighters quash a string of suspicious brush fires

Trail police are investigating a string of suspicious fires found burning on both sides of the river late Friday night.

It all began just before 11:30 p.m. with a call to Station 374 Trail that a brush fire was spotted on Columbia Avenue, riverside, between the old bridge and the Skywalk.

“Once we arrived on scene, we were directed to fires across the river on Riverside Avenue and three more up Columbia Avenue,” reported Captain Grant Tyson from Regional District of Kootenay Boundary Fire Rescue.

“In total, we responded to seven separate fires with one engine and one tender.”

Brush fires on the riverside of Columbia Avenue were located near Silver City Gardens, the tire shop, the billboard sign, and across from an apartment complex near the Trail Legion.

Tyson said there was no damage to property.

The six-man crew had the seven fires extinguished and mopped up by approximately 2:30 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service is reminding all those heading outdoors this weekend that the Fire Danger Rating is currently moderate-high across most of the province.

That means forest fuels are drying and there is an increased risk of fires starting.