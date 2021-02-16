Trail ‘Getting to Home’ fundraiser goes virtual-only

Locals can still raise money to help tackle the homeless problem in Greater Trail on Feb. 20 – all that’s changed for the Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) event is the format.
Organizers have announced that the Trail fundraising event will be virtual-only.
“The good news is: no specific action is required on your end,” the CNOY organizers clarified. “You can still fundraise in support of your local charity and walk in solidarity with your community’s hungry, hurting, and homeless on the night of Feb. 20, or any night of your choice in February.
“The walk will be a self-organized route that you can undertake solo, with your team, or with a small group of your choosing. Your location will be cheering you on virtually … We’re in this together – there’s a place for everyone!”
Money from the Trail event will be in support of Getting to Home, a frontline service that connects with homeless individuals, or those at-risk of becoming homeless, to help find them a place to live.
Frontline workers generally support up to 100 people each year.
The individuals they help are of all ages.
Reasons for homelessness are generally quite complex, but an obstacle for housing in the Trail area is the lack of affordable rental units.
Lack of affordable rental stock, of course, limits options.
“The variety of housing needs are not being met at this time,” says frontline worker Sheila Adcock, from Career Development Services. “Although we are working on exploring options and community needs, [the fact is] building new units does not work fast.”
