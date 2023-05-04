Trail granted $50,000 for asset management

Trail will use its $50,000 for assessments on civic water systems and facilities

Trail has received $50,000 to perform assessments on civic water systems and facilities. Pictured is the Sunningdale water tower. Photo: Times file

The Government of Canada announced several asset management grants for British Columbia municipalities earlier this week, which included $50,000 for the City of Trail.

First of all, what is asset management?

The government defines the term as, “Asset management helps communities manage municipal infrastructure assets such as roads, arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems to ensure maximum performance and make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.”

Furthermore, asset management grants are meant to help strengthen data-driven decision-making on key infrastructure and ensure long-term infrastructure performance.

The City of Trail will use its $50,000 for assessments on civic water systems and facilities.

Updated information on the state of water infrastructure will be used to refresh the current asset management plan.

“It will also update current asset management policies,” the release outlines. “The city will actively participate in technical and best practice training for internal staff as well elected officials to increase its organizational capacity to anticipate, respond and plan for all the challenges faced when managing assets and providing services to the community.”

Monday’s funding announcement came from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP), which is a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices. MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Through the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government said it is investing $180+ billion over 12 years in public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across the country.

