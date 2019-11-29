Opening night of the Cominco Arena, Nov. 29, 1949. (Photo courtesy the Trail Historical Society)

Trail history: ‘Build now for a better city and district next year’

Trail District Recreational Projects Society addresses citizens on opening night of arena, 1949

The Trail District Recreation Projects Society submitted a note to Trail and area citizens that was included in the program for the opening night of the Cominco Arena on Nov. 29, 1949.

The Trail Times found it especially pertinent and timely as the city and residents celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic building this weekend.

*****

This is the note from the society with Dr. C.H. Wright serving as president and P.F. McIntyre as first vice-president.

The Trail District Recreational Projects Society was organized in July 1947 to promote the financing, planning and construction of adequate recreational facilities in Trail and District. By a concerted drive for membership, the directors with the assistance of a strong advisory committee evolved a definite program with concrete plans for the district’s requirements in recreation facilities.

Since the old Trail rink had been condemned a new rink held No. 1 priority in the Society’s program. This particular problem was solved however, when Cominco donated a $500,000 rink and in addition the valuable Victoria Street property.

Today we have the Cominco Arena, which, you must agree as you look around, is a dream come true and is a structure which will serve this community for years to come. As an organization representing all interests in the district, we are most appreciative of the Company’s prompt action in presenting this magnificent gift.

With this splendid contribution to the district’s recreational and cultural facilities completed, active work is now underway by the Trail District Recreational Projects Society on the next two major projects, Butler Park and the completion of the facilities adjoining the Cominco Arena. In regard to the latter, your directors, with the unanimous approval of the advisory committee, have contracted for the construction of the curling rink on a cost plus basis. This form of contract was made to enable volunteer labour to work on this project so that it could be erected at a minimum of cost.

The more volunteers that donate their time, the more money will be available for other facilities.

Your directors decided to recognize the men who are contributing many hours of work to the society by giving a season ticket to the hockey games to those men who contribute sixty hours of voluntary labour.

You are urged to help until it hurts a bit. The society would like to receive a contribution from every individual and business in this area.

You need the facilities, the community needs the facilities, from the point of view of health, recreation and civic pride. They are a gilt-edged investment and will pay large dividends.

Build now for a better city and district next year.


