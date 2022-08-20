Trail improves popular walking area

Rokform Solutions from Castlegar got to work on the Sunningdale “Y” pedestrian improvement project earlier last week.

The job is expected to be done by Friday, Aug. 19, but the City of Trail asks that drivers follow all traffic signs and detours and decrease speed near the construction zone.

Also be aware of increased truck traffic and workers.

The city consulted with an ICBC Road Safety Engineer in early 2020 to recommend changes to the intersection, resulting in the recommendation to install a median for improved safety.

