Photos: David Dudeck Photos: David Dudeck Photos: David Dudeck

‘So dear … ‘

David Dudeck spotted a few deer passing by his Waneta home before the long weekend.

“They are the first deer I’ve spotted in the new year,” Dudeck said. “By the looks of them they have fared well this winter. Perhaps, like many of us, they are looking forward to the arrival of spring.”

Photos: David Dudeck

City of TrailKootenaysPhotographyWildlife