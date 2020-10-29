poppy

Trail Legion launches poppy campaign

Trail residents can pay their respects during the two weeks up to Remembrance Day by wearing a poppy

The Trail Royal Canadian Legion will solemnly recognize its veterans when it opens the annual poppy distribution and wreath campaign on Friday, albeit with a slightly different look.

The Legion’s normal army of poppy volunteers has been drastically reduced to adapt to the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the B.C. provincial health officer.

“The poppy campaign this year is totally different from any prior campaign,” said Trail Legion executive member Glenn Hodge. “We can’t pin poppies onto individuals, and we have to keep the six-feet social distancing.”

Instead of having campaigners on street corners, the Legion has coordinated with businesses and designated five locations where poppies can be picked up.

Tables will be set up at Ferraro Foods, the BC Liquor store in Trail, Walmart, Canadian Tire and inside the Waneta Mall near No Frills.

“We’ll have a table set up with canvassers sitting behind it, with a poppy box on it and poppies distributed on the table. A person can come up, make their donation and receive a poppy.”

Hodge emphasizes that donations are not mandatory, but appreciated, and encourages everyone to wear one.

The poppy is a symbol that recognizes and remembers the men and women who have served our country and made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Waneta Mall will also have an unmanned central display with wreaths and a helmet filled with poppies, where people can offer donations and retrieve a poppy.

Another unfortunate fallout of the coronavirus pandemic is that the Legion will not be allowed to hold their Remembrance Day ceremony at the Trail Cenotaph, but will place the wreaths purchased by residents on the monument.

Residents may visit the Trail Cenotaph on Remembrance Day and leave their poppy at the foot of the ‘Unknown Soldier’ but are urged to take precautions. Photos: Trail Times

Residents may visit the Trail Cenotaph on Remembrance Day and leave their poppy at the foot of the ‘Unknown Soldier’ but are urged to take precautions. Photos: Trail Times

“On Nov. 11, by the looks of things, anyone who purchased a wreath through our poppy campaign, we will position them down at the Cenotaph,” said Hodge.

“But we are not allowed to run a Cenotaph service as we have in the past because of the COVID, which is unfortunate,” he said.

“We tried to work with the city, but the guidelines of Dr. Henry [Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer] are a maximum of 50 people and there’s no way we can guarantee only 50 people show up.”

Residents can visit the Trail Cenotaph during the day and leave their poppy at the foot of the “Unknown Soldier” but are urged to take precautions.

Residents may visit the Trail Cenotaph on Remembrance Day and leave their poppy at the foot of the ‘Unknown Soldier’ but are urged to take precautions. Photos: Trail Times

Residents may visit the Trail Cenotaph on Remembrance Day and leave their poppy at the foot of the ‘Unknown Soldier’ but are urged to take precautions. Photos: Trail Times

“Normally after the ceremony a lot of people take their poppy off and put it on the cenotaph, and that will be open all day for people to do that,” added Hodge. “And we respect that the people who would like to do that to again social distance, pay your respects, and we appreciate the respects that are made.”

Wreaths can be purchased by contacting the Trail Legion by email at legion11@shawbiz.ca.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Just Posted

poppy
Trail Legion launches poppy campaign

Trail residents can pay their respects during the two weeks up to Remembrance Day by wearing a poppy

Wreaths will already be laid around the cenotaph before people arrive at the ceremony. Photo: Chelsea Novak
Scaled-down Remembrance Day event to take place in Rossland

The public is encouraged not to attend ceremony this year due to the COVID-19 crisis

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Twenty-five cases of COVID-19 reported in Trail, Castlegar and Nelson, so far

New data from the BC Centre for Disease Control shows numbers of cases per community

City workers installing the Trail Picasso. Photo: City of Trail
Reclaiming the Silver City Picasso

A replica of The Chicago Picasso was fabricated in Cominco (Teck Trail) workshops back in the 70s

TACL members sang to many appreciative listeners at the Waneta Plaza on Monday. Photo: TACL
Trail association shares the love for Community Inclusion Month

October is Community Inclusion Month in British Columbia

Burnaby RCMP responded to a dine-and-dash suspect who fell through a ceiling in March 2020. (RCMP handout)
VIDEO: Suspected dine-and-dasher falls through ceiling of Burnaby restaurant

A woman believed to be dashing on her restaurant bill fell through the kitchen ceiling

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Man, 24, charged with sex assault after allegedly posing as fake Uber driver in Vancouver

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort will be looking to crack the Top 10 Ski Resorts list by USA Today for the second straight year. (Claire Palmer photo)
Kicking Horse nominated as one of North America’s favourite ski resorts

The resort finished in tenth in the same poll last year

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)
B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Clocks going back one hour Nov. 1 in Washington too

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A Biden presidency could mean good news for Canadian environment policy: observers

Experts and observers say even a U.S. outside the Paris agreement may ultimately end up in the same place

Most Read