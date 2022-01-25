Trail library celebrates Family Literacy Week

If you love playing board games — and winning — then you could come out on top with a photo contest underway at the Trail and District Public Library as staff celebrate Family Literacy Week in British Columbia.

This Family Literacy Week — which began Sunday and runs until Jan. 30 — library staff encourage families to check out a board game for a chance to win a prize. The contest is simple. To enter, take photo of you and your family playing the game and email it to info@traillibrary.com.

The deadline to enter is Jan. 31st.

Held annually, literacy week encourages families to dedicate time to have fun together and explore many different types of literacy and how literacy skills impact their lives.

This year’s theme is “Let’s connect, care, play, and listen.”

Children learn best when they connect with others, and families are their first and most important teachers. And it’s important to recognize that literacy is not just reading. It is the full spectrum of learning that includes exploring, playing, and connecting with people, places, ideas, and things.

Besides reading books and playing games, to celebrate Family Literacy Week, the province is also encouraging families to head outdoors, and connect virtually with loved ones.

“We cannot underestimate the importance of reading for children — it benefits a child’s education, social and cognitive development, well-being and mental health,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Education. “This Family Literacy Week, and every day, I encourage B.C. families to join together to read, sing, talk and play games to help our youngest learners grow and thrive.”

