Trail library kicks off summer reading club this week

Summer reading club leaders Stevie Poling and Angela Bonacci have plenty of activities on the agenda for all those inquisitive young minds ready for a summer of fun at the Trail and District Public Library.

“We can’t wait to see you ‘All Together Now’ in the library this summer,” Poling said. “Join us to read books, work as a team, make new friends, and enjoy lots of fun activities.”

In-person programming is open for everyone aged three to 18, and there are take-home kits full of goodies to keep you busy all summer long, Poling adds.

“Summer Reading Club is free and runs for seven weeks commencing July 5 in the sunshine in Jubilee Park, behind the library, with prizes to win in the final week.”

To kick off the summer, Story Theatre will be giving a special live performance of 1002 Nights on Wednesday, July 6 at 10:30 a.m. in Jubilee Park. This brand new Canadian play written by Izad Etemadi, with design by Sophie Fuldauer, is entertaining for all ages and free to attend.

Registration is open at: traillibrary.com.

Email questions to Stevie Poling at: spoling@trail.ca.

BC Summer Reading Club is a free literacy program available at public libraries and online throughout B.C.

Libraries welcome the participation of children of all reading abilities and offer virtual and in-person summer reading club activities with each library developing its own programs based on community needs.

The BC Summer Reading Club encourages kids to read daily and track their progress. From listening to a story to reading a graphic novel, all forms of reading count — and in any language. Participants can enter contests to win prizes and earn digital badges. Many libraries also award a medal to those who reach their reading milestones.

Through their local libraries, families can participate in weekly activities and events based on this year’s theme; All Together Now, featuring artwork by illustrator and video game artist Elaine Chen of Vancouver.

Quick facts:

In 2021, 63,758 children registered in the BC Summer Reading Club in more than 200 communities with 209,610 reading entries logged online.

There are 71 public libraries in B.C., 247 service locations and six library federations, serving 99 per cent of B.C.’s population.

