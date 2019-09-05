Trail’s indoor pool re-opens Monday, Sept. 9. (Sheri Regnier photo)

Trail lifeguards have all hands on deck

The Aquatic Centre has been closed for maintenance since Aug. 10

All hands are on deck inside the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre this week with lifeguards finishing the annual scrub-and-shine of the pool tiles, and polishing of the diving board chrome.

The pool re-opens Monday, Sept. 9.

Lifeguard Natasha Robine had a birds eye view of the Trail pool as she polished the chrome. (Sheri Regnier photo)

