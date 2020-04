Trail lights bridge in solidarity with frontline workers

The Victoria Street Bridge will reflect hues of pink and red until the pandemic ends

Red and pink lights highlighting the Trail bridge reflect violet on the river below. (Jim Bailey photo)

In these uncertain times sometimes small gestures can signal a showing of limitless goodwill.

That’s why, in an expression of grace to all frontline workers, the City of Trail is lighting the driving bridge in heartful colours until the day this pandemic ends.

Frontline workers include all those in health care, the RCMP, ambulance attendants, firefighters and social service agencies, as well as employees in grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, and public transit.

“The City of Trail would like to express our gratitude to all our frontline workers … who have been working to support our community as we band together to stop the spread of COVID-19,” the city announced.

“To show our ongoing support, the decorative lights on the Victoria Street Bridge will be lit in pink and red colours to align with the Hearts in the Window Campaign that encourages people to place colourful hearts in their windows to spark joy during these challenging times.”

Locally, the West and East Kootenay Social Distancing Fun Hunt! encourages the same. The movement was started in the Trail area a few weeks ago by two moms who were simply hoping to lighten community spirit.

Since then, more than 2,000 people from across the Kootenays have joined their Facebook page and spread cheer online by sharing photos of their colourful heart-filled window displays.

“We at the city understand this is a scary and unknown time, and we acknowledge that many of you are facing unanticipated time off work, childcare struggles, and many other obstacles that have created challenges in your everyday life,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “Amid all this, we must continue to be strong, supportive, and respectful of each other so we can remain a healthy and vibrant community.”

Look for the pink and red lights nightly, with the exception of the purple lights on April 6 in recognition of National Dental Hygienists week, and the green and gold lights for “Green Shirt Day” scheduled for Tuesday, April 7. Green Shirt Day was created to honour, remember, and recognize all the victims and families of the Humboldt Broncos fatal crash.

