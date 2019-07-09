(Image from City of Trail bid document)

Trail loses bid for 2021 National Junior A Championship

To view the full document visit trail.ca/2021Bid

The official word is in, and Trail did not make the cut when it comes to hosting a national junior hockey championship two years from now.

Previous: The bid is in

The city and Trail Smoke Eaters announced the disappointing news on Friday.

“The Trail 2021 National Junior A Championship (NJAC) Bid Committee, consisting of staff members from the Trail Smoke Eaters and the City of Trail, received official communication from Hockey Canada informing them that Trail will not proceed to the presentation stage of the bid process for the 2021 NJAC,” the release stated.

“While this is disappointing news, everyone should be proud of the work they put into compiling the bid,” said Craig Clare Director of Hockey & Business Operations for the Trail Smoke Eaters.

“Regardless of this outcome, working with the City of Trail was a great experience for our group, and we look forward to working together for future events.”

The Bid Committee dedicated many resources to compile a professional and thorough document to ensure Trail was presented in its true light, as a welcoming sports-enthusiastic community that is well suited and capable of delivering large scale sporting events, tournaments and special events.

The 136-page document addressed all of the requirements set out by Hockey Canada, including a community overview, host team highlights, a business plan, an operational plan, and 40 letters of support from local businesses, surrounding communities, politicians, and sports organizations.

“I personally would like to thank everyone for all of their hard work and dedication as far as how we were able to come together in a relatively short period of time to develop a first-class proposal,” said David Perehudoff, City of Trail Chief Administrative Officer.

“It is unfortunate this was not successful in moving forward, but we should be proud of what was advanced and for a city the size of Trail. Our city has first class facilities and amenities – perhaps another opportunity will come our way in the future.”

The committee will be scheduling a meeting with Hockey Canada to receive feedback on Trail’s bid document, and to get a better understanding of Hockey Canada’s decision.

Trail’s bid for the 2021 NJAC is available for viewing at: www.trail.ca/2021Bid


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Premiers meet for first time on First Nation ahead of annual conference
Next story
80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

Just Posted

Trail RCMP remind drivers to keep their cool

“Drive defensively, give yourself extra time, and remain patient …”

Company to collaborate on logging near Nelson

Logging will include wildfire protection

Trail loses bid for 2021 National Junior A Championship

To view the full document visit trail.ca/2021Bid

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Lightning strikes close to home in Fruitvale

Bolt causes damage to electrical panel and kitchen stove

VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Surveillance footage shows two masked men in hoodies dragging a mattress out of the store

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

B.C.’s 2019 forest fire season off to a slow, wet start

‘New normal’ of widespread wildfires fails to appear so far

Fifty years of monkey escapades in B.C. city

At least two previous monkeys on the loose since 1969, including restaurant rampage

80% of Canadians can’t keep off the internet for 8 straight hours: survey

85% haven’t taken a week-long break this year

Are robots coming for your jobs? Maybe, maybe not: report

Artificial intelligence, robots, won’t necessarily displace workers

Kawhi Leonard coming to Vancouver for NBA preseason game

Leonard and the Clippers will take on the Dallas Mavericks in a preseason game at Rogers Arena

Most Read