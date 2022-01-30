The alleged incident happened at 11 p.m. Jan. 23 in downtown Trail. Photo: Marek Szturc/Unsplash

Trail man accused of trying to light woman on fire

Trail RCMP is recommending Crown counsel pursue one count of assault with a weapon against the man.

A 38-year old Trail man is facing one count of assault with a weapon after he allegedly tried to light a woman on fire.

The Trail RCMP report that last Sunday night (Jan. 23), the detachment received a call that a 22-year old Trail woman was accusing a man of trying to light her on fire.

The crime is reported to have taken place in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue in downtown Trail.

“The man attempted to burn the woman by igniting hairspray with a lighter and spraying the woman with the jet of flame,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, reports.

The victim ran away from the suspect and fortunately was only singed in the attempt.

The woman later reported the incident to a frontline Trail RCMP officer during the course of another matter.

The suspect was located and arrested by the officer and later released.

