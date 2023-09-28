Trail man arrested for Cranbrook robbery

Cranbrook RCMP arrested a suspect in the armed robbery that happened September 18 in the 1700-Block of Cranbrook St N.

On September 18, at 6:30 P.M., Cranbrook RCMP was called to a robbery at the Shell Gas Station. An unknown man produced a handgun and demanded items from the clerk. He then fled the area.

“Hard work and dedication by the Cranbrook RCMP identified the suspect,” says Cst Katie Forgeron. “On September 26, a local citizen located the individual and advised RCMP of his whereabouts. He was taken into custody without incident.”

The B.C. Prosecution Service has approved one charge of Robbery and one charge of Breach of Release Order against Brian Clarence Holladay, a 28-year old resident of Trail.

“We would like to thank local businesses who assisted the RCMP in providing CCTV footage, which led to RCMP identifying the suspect”, adds Forgeron.

RCMP are still investigating the incident and are asking anyone who may have been witness to the robbery or may have dashcam from the area of the gas station between 6 P.M. and 7 P.M. on September 18, to reach out to the Cranbrook office at 250-489-3471. The public can also contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) to leave an anonymous tip.

