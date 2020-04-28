Trail man arrested for punching gas station worker

The assault was reported Sunday night at 6 p.m.

A Trail man accused of punching a local gas station employee in the face has been arrested and charged with assault.

The complaint of an assault at the Chevron gas station, located at the intersection of Pine Avenue and Victoria Street in downtown Trail, came into the district detachment on Sunday at 6 p.m.

A 28-year-old male suspect of Trail, was acting suspiciously in the parking lot when approached by an employee, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Monday.

The male suspect allegedly punched the employee in the face during the incident then departed the scene on foot.

The RCMP subsequently located and arrested the alleged perpetrator.

Wicentowich says the man was believed to be under the influence of a drug at the time of the incident.

The suspect has a date in the Rossland courthouse on June 11 to face one charge of assault.



