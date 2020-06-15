This RCMP photo shows cash, weapons and drugs that officers allegedly seized from the Trail man on June 15. (Trail RCMP photo)

Trail man busted for drug trafficking

The 36-year old was initially pulled over for inoperable tail lights, report the Trail RCMP

Burnt out tail lights led Trail police to a drug and weapons bust on Monday night.

Just before midnight on June 15, a patrol unit with the Trail and Greater District RCMP stopped a truck with a camper for having inoperable tail lights on Rossland Avenue.

The driver, a 36-year-old Trail man, was arrested for allegedly being prohibited from driving a motor vehicle.

Police are also reporting he was in possession of illicit drugs.

Officers searched the truck incidental to the man’s arrest and discovered approximately 21 grams of a substance believed to be fentanyl as well as paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

Besides the suspected drugs, the RCMP say they found two BB handguns and more than $11,000 in cash.

The man is scheduled to make his first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Sept. 17.

Names of the accused are not released until charges are officially sworn in by Crown counsel.


