Joel Anderson, 28, appeared in the Rossland courthouse for preliminary injunction proceedings. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail man charged with murder, in court

Joel Anderson was charged with second degree murder in January 2019

A Trail man, charged with the murder of a local senior, was in the Rossland courthouse this week for a preliminary injunction hearing.

Joel Anderson appeared in person on Wednesday, to face proceedings into his second-degree homicide charge in the death of Harold Paddock, 78, also of Trail.

There is a court-imposed publication ban on those proceedings.

Read more: Trail man charged with murder

A “PI” or preliminary injunction is defined as “a provisional equitable remedy by which a court orders a litigant to perform, or refrain from performing, a particular act before the entry of final judgment. The purpose of a preliminary injunction is to preserve the status quo and the rights of the parties until the issuance of a final judgment in the case.”

Anderson’s homicide charge stems from an act which occurred on August 22, 2017, in downtown Trail.

That morning, Greater Trail police responded to calls of a “man down” in the middle of Bay Avenue near Highway 3B.

Officers arrived on scene to find the unconscious victim, now identified as Mr. Paddock, laying in the road and bleeding from his head.

The senior was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital where he died about a month later.

Anderson was initially charged with assaulting Paddock, and then in January of 2019, the charge was upgraded to murder.

He has been in jail on the strength of other charges related to an alleged violent crime spree through Trail that morning.

Anderson, who was 25 years old at the time, was charged with arson after a Shaver’s Bench home went up in flames in the early hours of Aug. 22.

In addition to arson and break and enter into the Trail home, police charged him with numerous other offences (unrelated to the senior) that included assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.


Trail man charged with murder, in court

Joel Anderson was charged with second degree murder in January 2019

