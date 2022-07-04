Trail man chooses trial by judge in youth sex assault case

A Trail man charged with sexual assault related to a minor has elected trial by judge alone.

William Trowell, 53, appeared in Castlegar court June 29. He has been charged with sexual interference of a person under 14, invitation to touching under 14 and sexual assault. According to B.C. Court Services, the alleged assaults took place in 1999.

Trowell is a former Prince Rupert deputy sheriff and the owner of Selkirk Security Systems.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 27 to set a trial date.

