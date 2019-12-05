Trail man faces counterfeiting charges

Calls of fake money circulating in Trail started surfacing in mid-November

A Trail man has been arrested for allegedly producing – and passing off – bogus $50 bills in the local business community.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, from the Trail and Greater District RCMP, says the police arrested a 28-year old male suspect on Nov. 28.

The man, who will not be named until official charges are sworn in by the Crown, is facing charges of making, using, and distributing counterfeit $50 bills in the Trail area.

He is scheduled to make a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on Feb. 6.

“The Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP believe that there still may be counterfeit $50 bills in circulation in the community,” Wicentowich advised.

“And (remind you) to take precautions when accepting this type of denomination.”

Read more: More cases of fake $50 bills

Read more: Trail RCMP issue fraud alert



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter