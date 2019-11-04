(Black Press file photo)

Trail man jailed for theft and mischief

Landry, aged 34, was convicted in the Rossland courthouse on Oct. 28

A Trail man will spend a week behind bars after being found guilty on the lesser charge of theft in an alleged assault case that began at Ferraro Foods earlier this year.

Jahleel Landry, 34, was convicted for theft under $5,000 in Rossland Provincial Court last Monday, in relation to the Jan. 31 incident that occurred just before 4:30 p.m. inside the downtown Trail grocery store.

Previous: Suspect charged with assaulting Trail grocer

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report from an employee of Ferraro Foods … that 34-year-old Jahleel Joseph Landry of Trail had assaulted one of the owners of Ferraro Foods after shoplifting in the store,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported in a Nov. 4 media update.

“This owner and another employee detained Landry until the RCMP arrived on scene and took him into police custody,” he explained.

“Jahleel Landry appeared in Rossland Provincial Court on October 28, and was found guilty and convicted of the lesser included offence of Theft under $5000 contrary to Section 334 of the Criminal Code.”

On Oct. 28, Landry was also found guilt of mischief for tampering with the sprinkler system thereby causing a flood in the Rossland courthouse back in July.

“A seven-day jail sentence and a 12-month Probation Order was imposed on Landry for both convictions,” said Wicentowich.


