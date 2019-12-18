Rossland courthouse. (Trail Times file photo)

Trail man serving time for theft

Jacob Fenn was sentenced to 80 days and 174 days, time will be run concurrently

A Trail man is serving time in jail after being convicted in two cases of theft.

Earlier this month in the Rossland courthouse, Jacob Fenn was sentenced to three months behind bars after being found guilty of two crimes.

Previous: Call to Trail cops yields arrest

Fenn’s first conviction dates back to the early morning of July 13, when the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint that a wallet had been stolen from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Binns Street, in West Trail.

A witness gave police the description of the suspect and the clothes he was wearing.

The RCMP attended the area and located 31-year old Jacob Fenn.

Greater Trail Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the stolen wallet was recovered and returned to the owner.

The second crime Fenn was convicted for dates to Oct. 10.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint that someone broke into the concession stand at the Trail Smoke Eaters Hockey Club in the Trail Memorial Arena.

The suspect was reported to have wiggled the concession window open and stole candy from the stand.

Sgt. Wicentowich says the RCMP obtained video footage of the crime, which showed Fenn breaking into the concession.

“On Dec. 5, Jacob Fenn was sentenced to 80 days in jail and 174 days in jail concurrently, after being convicted for the two crimes while in provincial court in Rossland,” Wicentowich advised the media on Dec. 16.

When sentences run concurrently, defendants serve all the sentences at the same time.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local B.C. stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown
Next story
Story told by B.C. dad who killed daughters ‘defies logic,’ says judge

Just Posted

Letter: Bus shelter needed in Trail

Letter to the Editor from Gwen Nicol

Trail man serving time for theft

Jacob Fenn was sentenced to 80 days and 174 days, time will be run concurrently

Update: Police confirm East Trail fires were arson

Trail RCMP report the fires were intentionally lit

Silver City ‘Serenader of Song’ turns 100

Well known Trail musician Jack Vellutini will celebrate his 100th birthday on Dec. 18

Trail church needs help to meet kettle goal

Salvation Army Christmas fundraising campaigns falling short of targets

VIDEO: Festive flashmob breaks out at Okanagan Superstore

Staff and customers in Westbank were feeling the holiday spirit last weekend

B.C. boys Price, Weber help Habs upend Canucks 3-1

Vancouver drops third straight NHL game

B.C. father’s parole eligibility must reflect ‘extremely vicious’ nature of daughters’ murders; Crown

Andrew Berry faces life sentence, justice to return Thursday with verdict on parole eligibilty

‘A nightmare I can never wake up from’: Mother of murdered girls gives tearful statement at B.C. court

Sentencing continues for Oak Bay father who killed his two daughters on Christmas Day 2017

Hackers target LifeLabs medical database in B.C., Ontario

Personal information of 15 million test clients involved

Hells Angels barred from booking Langley rec centre after booze-fueled stripper parties

Bikers brought strippers to past events at George Preston Rec in violation of liquor licenses

The reason bagged salads get hit with recalls

One food safety expert says pre-washed and chopped produce is not always as clean as it looks

‘Greatest existential threat of our time:’ Ottawa makes carbon tax case in court

Alberta argues it has its own power to address carbon emissions and Ottawa should butt out

Bus carrying Victoria students crashed after it moved for another vehicle: police

Two 18-year-old students were killed in the Sept. 14, 2019 crash in Bamfield

Most Read