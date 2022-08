The museum acquired the rare find through an auction

The Trail Museum and Archives invited the Martin family to the unveiling of ‘61 Smoke Eaters World Champion goaltenderSeth Martin’s homemade hockey mask (exhibit behind) on Monday.

The museum acquired the rare find through an auction, and invited the Martin family and friends to an informal ceremony.

See more on the Museum’s most recent sports acquisitions in the Thursday, Aug. 25 edition of the Trail Times.

Read: Historic meeting for ‘61 Trail Smoke Eaters



sports@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailhockeymuseums-and-galleriesTrail Smoke Eaters