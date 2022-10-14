Photo: Submitted

Trail No Frills staff raises $59K and counting for local cancer care

The daisy campaign is in memory of Kim and Lee Page

In support of the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) oncology department, $4,125 was donated through the fifth annual Give A Daisy Memorial Campaign in memory of Lee and Kim Page.

Through this campaign held at Kurtis’ No Frills in Trail, a total contribution of $59,025 has been raised to date: $16,528 has been raised for palliative care and $42,497 for oncology.

Kurtis MacGillivray, No Frills owner (center) and the No Frills team presented this donation to Debbie Wood, KBRH Health Foundation board member (centre right).

