Trail nuclear medicine tech recognized with award of excellence

Chris earned the highest mark in Canada on his 2020 Nuclear Medicine Certification Exam

Christopher Kryski, son of Ken and Christine Kryski of Trail, graduated with honours from the Nuclear Medicine program at SAIT. He also achieved the highest mark in Canada for the Nuclear Medicine Certification Exam, and was recognized by the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists at their virtual award ceremony. Chris is now employed as a nuclear medicine technologist at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Photo: Submitted

Chris Kryski had his first look at what a career in nuclear medicine could entail when he was a JL Crowe student on a work experience opportunity at the hospital conveniently located nearby the Trail high school.

“Before I graduated from Crowe in 2012, I got to see all of the different types of medical imaging at the hospital and thought it looked like an interesting job that involves biology, chemistry and physics,” Chris told the Times.

Fast forward to 2020 after two years of full time study at SAIT (Southern Alberta Institute of Technology) in Calgary, Chris graduated with honours as a Nuclear Medicine Technologist.

But that’s not the whole story.

Chris also achieved the highest mark in Canada on the Nuclear Medicine Certification Exam.

More so, he was recently recognized with an award of excellence by the Canadian Association of Medical Radiation Technologists at their virtual award ceremony.

And now, he’s come full circle.

Chris has returned to the city to work in his chosen profession at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital, the place where he was first exposed to this rewarding career.

“I like that I get to help people on a daily basis and there is a variety of exams we do so it keeps things interesting,” Chris said. “The medical field is ever changing and evolving I am constantly learning new things. And it’s nice to be able to work in my hometown,” he adds.

” I love the people here, the area and the sense of community.”

