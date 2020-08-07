Trail Parks and Rec opens TALC Fitness Centre

Trail Parks and Rec to open Trail Aquatic Centre’s gym on Tuesday, pool to open in mid-September

There is some good news for Trail fitness goers as Trail Parks and Recreation announced the opening of the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre’s gym.

The City of Trail is moving forward with its reopening policy, however, only the fitness centre services will be available on Tuesday, Aug. 11, with revised hours of operation and COVID-19 patron protocols. Pool operations and general programming will restart in mid-September.

Access to the Fitness Centre for workout times is by appointment only, and patrons can call to book a time starting on Monday, Aug. 10.

Guests are asked to conduct as much business as possible by phone prior to coming to the facility, including: general inquiries, re-establishing your pass, purchasing a pass, and signing required forms.

– Lobby washrooms are not available for general public use. They are reserved for fitness centre users at this time.

– There is a limit of three (3) people in the facility lobby waiting for service at any one time. Line up outside if the lobby is busy.

– Use designated entrance and exit doors.

– Physical distancing requirements are in place throughout the facility.

– You will be required to use the hand sanitizing station upon entry to the facility. It is also recommended that you use when leaving the facility.

– Please do not linger or socialize in the lobby.

– Staff will monitor, evaluate, and adjust processes over time as appropriate.

Being socially responsible is fundamental to the success of facility reopening, so use the facility responsibly and obey all safety measures in place.

The fitness centre will be open Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Direct all inquiries to Trail Parks & Recreation at 250-364-0888 or parksadmin@trail.ca.

Re-opening information is also available at www.trail.ca/COVID-19

City of Trail

