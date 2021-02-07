Trail police arrest two wanted individuals

Driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence is a crime in B.C.

The call about a cagey-looking vehicle parked in downtown Trail recently led to the arrest of a Boundary woman and one of her passengers.

It all started at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 when the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection of Tamarac Avenue and Farwell Street.

Front line police officers attended, located and investigated the driver, a 30-year-old Midway woman, and her two passengers.

The RCMP discovered that the woman behind the wheel was prohibited from driving and her vehicle did not have valid license plates or insurance.

She now faces a charge of driving while prohibited.

The woman was issued a $598 fine and a $109 fine for not having legal licence plates.

As well, the woman and one of her passengers had endorsed warrants for their arrest for unrelated matters, which included minor offences that occurred in other areas of the province.

The Midway woman is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on March 4.

In the Province of British Columbia, driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence is a crime. A conviction will result in the person being prohibited from driving for at least 12 months. Fines and jail time are also possibilities, depending upon the case.

On a first conviction the driver will face a fine between $500 and $2,000. A court may also sentence the person to six months in jail.

With a further conviction the driver can face a fine between $500 and $2,000. A court may also sentence the driver anywhere from 14 days to one year in jail.

Regarding impoundment of the vehicle, police will impound the vehicle the person was driving even if it was not theirs.

Police will impound it for: seven days for a first infraction; 30 days for a second infraction; 60 days for a third infraction.

The owner will be charged towing and storage costs. The owner must pay all costs before the lot will release their vehicle.

