A Midway woman, 30, is scheduled to appear in the Rossland courthouse on March after being arrested in downtown Trail Jan. 30. Image: Black Press

A Midway woman, 30, is scheduled to appear in the Rossland courthouse on March after being arrested in downtown Trail Jan. 30. Image: Black Press

Trail police arrest two wanted individuals

Driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence is a crime in B.C.

The call about a cagey-looking vehicle parked in downtown Trail recently led to the arrest of a Boundary woman and one of her passengers.

It all started at 9 a.m. Jan. 30 when the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report of suspicious vehicle parked near the intersection of Tamarac Avenue and Farwell Street.

Front line police officers attended, located and investigated the driver, a 30-year-old Midway woman, and her two passengers.

The RCMP discovered that the woman behind the wheel was prohibited from driving and her vehicle did not have valid license plates or insurance.

She now faces a charge of driving while prohibited.

The woman was issued a $598 fine and a $109 fine for not having legal licence plates.

As well, the woman and one of her passengers had endorsed warrants for their arrest for unrelated matters, which included minor offences that occurred in other areas of the province.

The Midway woman is slated for a first appearance in the Rossland courthouse on March 4.

In the Province of British Columbia, driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence is a crime. A conviction will result in the person being prohibited from driving for at least 12 months. Fines and jail time are also possibilities, depending upon the case.

On a first conviction the driver will face a fine between $500 and $2,000. A court may also sentence the person to six months in jail.

With a further conviction the driver can face a fine between $500 and $2,000. A court may also sentence the driver anywhere from 14 days to one year in jail.

Regarding impoundment of the vehicle, police will impound the vehicle the person was driving even if it was not theirs.

Police will impound it for: seven days for a first infraction; 30 days for a second infraction; 60 days for a third infraction.

The owner will be charged towing and storage costs. The owner must pay all costs before the lot will release their vehicle.

Read more: Legally blind man, driving without licence, gets 2 years for fatal Trail crash

Read more: Rossland mayor shares concerns over city hall intruder


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP
Next story
Salmo woman scratches a $50,000 lottery win

Just Posted

Jonna Madsen was convinced her win was too good to be true after scratching her Chinese Checkers Scratch Win ticket and realizing she scored the game’s top prize of $50,000. Photo: BC Lottery
Salmo woman scratches a $50,000 lottery win

Jonna Madsen purchased and checked the ticket at the Salmo Esso on Railway Avenue.

A Midway woman, 30, is scheduled to appear in the Rossland courthouse on March after being arrested in downtown Trail Jan. 30. Image: Black Press
Trail police arrest two wanted individuals

Driving while prohibited or with a suspended licence is a crime in B.C.

St. Andrews Church is located on Pine Avenue in downtown Trail.
Why we worship online

Words from Trail Reverend Neil Elliot

Source: pixabay.com
Spiritual: Take Good Care of Ourselves and Others

“The bottom line is that it is easy to judge and it is much more difficult to strive for understanding.”

A Nelson Leafs player takes a shot on a Beaver Valley Nitehawks goaltender during the 2020 playoffs. The KIJHL announced Saturday it was cancelling the 2020-21 season. Photo: Jim Bailey/Trail Times
KIJHL cancels season due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions

It’s the second straight season the KIJHL has had to shut down prematurely

Anne Hung, 15, dances to ‘Les Sylphide’ while competing in the classical ballet solo en-point division of the 67th annual Chilliwack Lions Club Music and Dance Festival in Chilliwack on Feb. 6, 2014. Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 is Ballet Day. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Feb. 7 to 13

Ballet Day, Dump Your Significant Jerk Day and Darwin Day are all coming up this week

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
‘No evidence’ to support viral abduction attempt rumours: Coquitlam RCMP

Social media sources not to be believed, Mounties say

Rory Higgs poses in this undated handout photo. Rory Higgs was involuntarily detained in a psychiatric facility in B.C. multiple times, and says the only province where patients don’t have the right to refuse treatment should change its laws to protect vulnerable people and align with the rest of Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Rory Higgs *MANDATORY CREDIT*
‘Jarring experience’ in B.C. psych wards because of ‘uniquely problematic’ law

B.C. is the only province where the Mental Health Act allows for so-called deemed consent to treatment

Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Wayne Simmonds (24) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks with teammate Auston Matthews (34) during first period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Saturday, February 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Red-hot Matthews scores 2 as Maple Leafs thump slumping Canucks 5-1

Simmonds also nets a pair for Toronto in easy win over Vancouver

At Strathcona Park, in Vancouver, an entire village of homeless campers still occupying 400 tents after over three months. Concerns have mounted about the spread of COVID-19 among hundreds of people living in tight quarters. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Who controls Vancouver’s Strathcona park? Police clash with tent city residents

Vancouver councillor says it’s clear the encampment is ‘under the leadership of criminal elements’

A man wears a protective face mask as he walks past an opened restaurant patio on Granville Street in Vancouver, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Super Bowl Sunday: WorkSafeBC plans to conduct random COVID-19 safety inspections

Bars, restaurants and pubs have been warned not to offer special promotions or ticketed events

NFL rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool spoke with the Langley Advance Times on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 to talk about his rookie season, plans for the offseason, and his predictions for the Super Bowl. (screen shot)
NFL rookie Chase Claypool returns home to B.C., talks offseason plans and Super Bowl predictions

Super Bowl is Sunday Feb. 7

Bob Joseph the bestselling author of ‘21 Things You May Not Know About the Indian Act’ has been an enabler for discourses about the Indian Act, since his 2015 blog post about the legislation went viral. (Courtesy of Vancouver Island Regional Library)
Bob Joseph: Why the Indian Act must go and Canada will be better for it

B.C. author explores the paradox of why it’s so difficult to let the act go and why it has to happen

A paramedic helping in the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre holds a swab used for the COVID-19 test moments before conducting a test with it on Nov. 24. (Crystal Schick/Yukon News)
B.C. now has 28 cases of the U.K. and South African COVID-19 variants

Dr. Henry admits to being ‘very concerned’ after seeing the variant’s transmission speed worldwide

Most Read