(Trail Times file photo)

Trail police arrest woman, facing 13 charges

RCMP take two suspects into custody over 24 hours, cases not related

A Trail woman is in custody facing 13 charges after police were tipped off through a “suspicious” phone call.

This case began to unfold on Tuesday night just before 7:30 p.m.

“The Trail and Greater District RCMP conducted an investigation into a 24-year-old female suspect of Trail for numerous alleged criminal offences in the Trail and Greater District area,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explained in a Dec. 18 report.

The investigation began after the Kelowna Operational Communication Centre (police dispatch) received a “suspicious phone call” from an unknown female.

This call ultimately lead to the RCMP carrying out patrols looking for this woman in Warfield.

“The RCMP located the suspect driving a small grey car on Annable Road,” Wicentowich said. “The suspect was arrested by RCMP on an outstanding Warrant of Arrest and for allegedly driving while prohibited under Section 95 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act,” he reported.

“The suspect was believed to be in breach of several court ordered conditions after her release from custody two days prior this incident.”

Attending officers located a small amount of what was believed to be fentanyl on the woman.

“The RCMP searched her car incidental to arrest and seized three alleged firearms and bolt cutters,” Wicentowich added. “The 24-year-old female is being held in custody and will appear in provincial court, in Nelson, this afternoon (Dec. 18).”

The RCMP will be recommending the following charges: eight counts of Breach of Undertaking/Recognizance; three counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm; Possession of a Controlled Substance (Schedule 1: Fentanyl); and driving while prohibited.

Police do not release names of suspects until official charges are sworn in by Crown counsel.

In addition to this case, another person from Trail is in custody pending a Wednesday court appearance.

Some time in the early hours of Wednesday, the Trail and Greater District RCMP arrested a male suspect, 38, at a residence in the 600 block of Turner Street.

He was taken in for two counts of Breach of Undertaking/Recognizance and one alleged count of Public Mischief.

The man is being held in custody and will appear in provincial court, in Nelson, this afternoon (Dec. 18), the sergeant said.

“The suspect is currently facing 25 criminal charges from previous incidents.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Trail police arrest woman, facing 13 charges

RCMP take two suspects into custody over 24 hours, cases not related

Most Read