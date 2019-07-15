Black Press file image

Update: Trail police ask for help in locating man

One man was at-large since Friday night, another missing since Sunday

UPDATE 1:58 p.m.

A tip from the public has helped find Frederic Roy.

“Thank you everyone,” said Wicentowich.

“We have arrested Mr. Roy thanks to a tip from the public.”

Trail police are still seeking to locate Michael Neville. (see below)

Trail police are asking the public for help in locating two men, in two unrelated cases.

However, the Trail and Greater District RCMP caution people to not approach either of the men.

Rather, call the sightings in to the detachment at 250.364.2566 or to Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS(8477).

The first man police are asking for help in locating is 31-year-old Frederic Roy.

Roy failed to show up for his intermittent sentence on Friday night, which was to be served at the Trail and Greater District detachment.

“Roy is considered to be unlawfully at large and the RCMP are seeking information leading to his whereabouts,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advised in a Monday media release.

“Please do not approach Roy.”

The second man police are seeking to locate is Michael Neville, 36.

Wicentowich says Neville was on a weekend pass from the Daly Pavilion, a mental health services wing at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

After he failed to return to the facility at the expiry of his weekend pass, he was reported missing.

Police describe the man as 173 cm (5’8”), 75 kg (165 lb), with blond hair and blue eyes.

Neville has recent, visible injuries to his face.

“Please do not approach Neville,” advised Wicentowich.


RCMP are asking for help in locating Michael Neville. (Submitted photo)

