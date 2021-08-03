Trail police ask for tips to identify female thief

Suspected to be a woman, the perpetrator stole cash and tools on Theatre Road July 20

Police are looking for tips to identify this thief suspected to be a female with a vehicle. Photo: Trail RCMP

The surveillance photo is quite non-descript, however police are still hoping someone in the Trail and Greater District region can help officers identify this alleged thief, suspected to be female.

The RCMP report that just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 20, the detachment received a call that tools and a small amount of money was stolen from two vehicles and a garage in the 8000-block of Theatre Road.

This roadway is located just off the highway between Trail Walmart and the West Kootenay Animal Hospital.

The incident was recorded on video footage.

The perpetrator is suspected to be a female, with a vehicle, and likely still active in the area.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person or the location of the stolen tools, is asked to call the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

