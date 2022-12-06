Trail police ask, “Recognize this robber?”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail RCMP detachment at 250.364.2566

Surveillance photo of the suspect who broke through the drive-thru window at Trail McDonald’s and stole $150. Photo: Trail RCMP

A local business was robbed of $150 from a money till after a thief — dressed in a distinctive black jacket— jacked the drive-thru window before grabbing the cash and fleeing.

Dubbed the “Trail Hamburglar,” this crime by an unidentified suspect occurred the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29, the day that heavy snowfall started to blanket the city.

A frontline Trail RCMP officer responded to the report of a break, enter, and theft from McDonald’s Restaurant located at 799 Victoria Street, in downtown Trail.

Video surveillance captured a man prying opening a drive-thru window and stealing the money from a cash register located inside the building.

The suspect appears to be Caucasian and was wearing a black hooded winter jacket with white piping on the sleeves.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Trail RCMP detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

In other distressing news unrelated to the Trail RCMP report, the Castlegar McDonald’s, owned by the same people as Trail McDonald’s, reported in a Facebook post on Friday that someone had stolen their donation box for Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Friday, Dec. 2 was the annual pledge day for the regional hospital in Trail.

