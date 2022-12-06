Trail police are looking for tips to identify this suspect who is alleged to have stolen a package from the door step of aGlenmerry home. Photo: Trail RCMP

Trail police are looking for tips to identify this suspect who is alleged to have stolen a package from the door step of aGlenmerry home. Photo: Trail RCMP

Trail police asking for help to identify alleged thief

If you recognize the man, police ask you to call the detachment at 250.364.2566

The night of Dec. 3, a frontline Trail and Greater District RCMP officer received a report of a theft of a package worth $50 from the front porch of a residence on Carnation Drive, in Trail.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video stealing the package and Trail RCMP request assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in the photograph.

If you recognize the man, police ask you to call the detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

City of TrailRCMP Briefstheft

 

Trail police are looking for tips to identify this suspect who is alleged to have stolen a package from the door step of a Glenmerry home. Photo: Trail RCMP Photo: Trail RCMP

Trail police are looking for tips to identify this suspect who is alleged to have stolen a package from the door step of a Glenmerry home. Photo: Trail RCMP Photo: Trail RCMP

Previous story
Trail police ask, “Recognize this robber?”
Next story
Trail area lead levels continue to decline: 2022 report

Just Posted

Photo: Trail RCMP
Trail police asking for help to identify alleged thief

Surveillance photo of the suspect who broke through the drive-thru window at Trail McDonald’s and stole $150. Photo: Trail RCMP
Trail police ask, “Recognize this robber?”

Royal Theatre owner Lisa Milne is appreciative of all the support she has received following traumatic incidents at theatre. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail theatre owners thankful for support after series of traumatic events

The Village of Silverton is enhancing the playground in Dewis Memorial Park with support from the Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay outdoor recreation facilities receive CBT funding