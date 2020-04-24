A Fruitvale man was seriously injured in the Pend D’Oreille rec area. (Sheri Regnier file)

Trail police attend ATV crash

The accident occurred in the Pend D’Oreille Tuesday morning

Police have issued a safety advisory after a Fruitvale man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident near Seven Mile Dam in the Pend D’Oreille.

The 9-1-1 came into the Trail RCMP on Tuesday, April 21, just before 10:30 a.m.

Police and first responders with Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue attended the scene of a single-person ATV injury incident in the Pend D’Oreille recreation area.

A 68-year-old Fruitvale man was navigating an uneven rocky section of a trail when it is believed that his ATV tipped over, threw him to the ground, then possibly rolled onto him.

“The driver suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported.

“The driver’s riding companion located the injured driver after incident when he failed to arrived at their prearranged meeting place,” he explained.

“His companion contacted authorities who attended and extracted the male from the trail. The driver was taken to the hospital in Trail for an assessment and treatment. The driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.”

The RCMP encourage the ATV riding public to:

– Wear proper fitting safety gear like a helmet, goggles, boots, gloves, and arms. legs, and chest protectors when you ride your ATV. Tipping over happens quickly and can have serious or deadly consequences without proper protection.

– Do a pre-ride inspection of your ATV before every ride. Make sure your tires, controls, connections, cables, chains, and sprockets are all in good working order as well as all of your fluids are topped up.

– Never ride alone.

– Never consume alcohol and drugs while operating a motor vehicle. Hold off on the beverages till after the ride is done.

– Only one rider per ATV unless your ATV is specifically and lawfully equipped to accommodate two riders.

– Ride only on designed trails and in designated areas. Do not drive on private land or areas that are restricted from motor vehicle use. Riding in restricted areas can result in hefty fines or legal consequences.

– Make sure you are riding the proper sized ATV for your ability.

– Be aware of your surroundings and know the location of all of your riding partners. Stay a safe distance apart and allow for ample time for stopping. Be mindful of animals crossing your path at all times.

– Be respectful and mindful that others may be enjoying the same area as you and doing different activities like hiking or biking.

“ATVs are not deemed roadworthy vehicles and are not allowed on B.C. roads and highways,” Wicentowich said.

“Failing to abide by this rule can result in large fines, points against your driver’s licence, and seizure of your ATV.”


