Trail police attend snow spat after punches thrown

The RCMP were called to a Casino Road property Sunday night at 7 p.m.

RCMP gave a verbal warning to the punch-throwing neighbour, though he could still be charged. Photo: Unsplash

A spat over snow shoveling in Casino escalated into fist-to-cuffs on the weekend, and could end up with the punch-thrower facing an assault charge in court.

Trail police attended the scene on the 4000-block of Casino Road on Sunday night after the complaint of an assault was called into the detachment.

According to the RCMP, the victim, a 51-year-old man, was shoveling snow when his neighbour became upset about some snow that was shoveled onto his property.

Police say the neighbour, a 44-year old male, confronted the victim and punched him several times before the altercation ended.

The victim was not injured and requested that the RCMP only provide a verbal warning to his neighbour.

The officer located the man and provided him with a warning, however he could still be charged with assault if the victim decides to pursue it.

The RCMP are retaining the complaint file and can revisit laying charges at a later date.

