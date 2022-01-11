Trail police attend snow spat after punches thrown

A spat over snow shoveling in Casino escalated into fist-to-cuffs on the weekend, and could end up with the punch-thrower facing an assault charge in court.
Trail police attended the scene on the 4000-block of Casino Road on Sunday night after the complaint of an assault was called into the detachment.
According to the RCMP, the victim, a 51-year-old man, was shoveling snow when his neighbour became upset about some snow that was shoveled onto his property.
Police say the neighbour, a 44-year old male, confronted the victim and punched him several times before the altercation ended.
The victim was not injured and requested that the RCMP only provide a verbal warning to his neighbour.
The officer located the man and provided him with a warning, however he could still be charged with assault if the victim decides to pursue it.
The RCMP are retaining the complaint file and can revisit laying charges at a later date.
newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter