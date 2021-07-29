Trail Police Briefs: Watch out for package poachers

Police advise Greater Trail residents to take steps to avoid theft of home delivered packages

Greater Trail and District RCMP are warning residents to watch out for package poachers.

On July 23 at 11 a.m. Trail RCMP received a report of a theft of a package from outside a residence located in the 2000-block of Daniel Street.

A front line RCMP officer spoke to the victim and discussed how to improve household security and prevent future package thefts.

The Trail RCMP remind the public to take precautions when having packages delivered to their residence.

The police recommend that people can better ensure they will get their package by: installing a secure locker or drop box outside of their residence, or putting up a security camera.

Residents can also have packages delivered directly to the office or workplace, require a signature upon delivery so the package will not be left unsecure outside a residence; and insure packages, as theft may not be covered by the retailer.

sports@trailtimes.ca

