(Photo by Heather M. Edwards on Unsplash)

Trail police called to COVID spat

The male questioned the woman over her Alberta licence plates, according to the Trail RCMP

Concerns over coronavirus contagion prompted a call to the Trail police on Victoria Day.

For the latest on COVID-19 click here: Trail Times news

Just before 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, the RCMP detachment attended a verbal argument between a man and woman at the Waneta Plaza, began Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“The male had questioned the female’s presence in B.C. after seeing her Alberta licence plate,” he explained. “The male was worried about the possible COVID transmission from Alberta.”

Wicentowich says the woman had been living in British Columbia but had not yet changed over to B.C. licence plates.

“The parties cooperated with the RCMP and left without further incident,” he continued.

“The BC RCMP are mindful that many British Columbians and Albertans alike reside in one province and commute to the neighbouring province for essential work.”

The public should respect that they may not have all the information regarding someone’s personal circumstances or purpose for being outside of their home province, he added.

“Furthermore, the RCMP remind new residents to contact ICBC as regulations have been adjusted due to the pandemic with respect to vehicle registration, driver’s licencing and vehicle insurance.”

The sergeant advises drivers that failure to abide by insurance regulations could result in violation tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and that drivers may not be covered for accidents by their insurance agency.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCoronavirusRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot
Next story
Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

Trail police called to COVID spat

The male questioned the woman over her Alberta licence plates, according to the Trail RCMP

Morning start: Kootenay’s largest city has a population of over 20,000

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Wednesday, May 20

Traffic delays expected on Highway 3 at Bombi Pass for several weeks

Two road resurfacing projects getting underway near Castlegar

VIDEO: Trail police called to bear trapped in car

The RCMP says garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Canada Rock Fest cancelled for summer 2020

Ticket refunds are available for Canada Rock Fest

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Statistics Canada says annual inflation rate turned negative in April

It was the first year-over-year decline in the CPI since September 2009

Regions within each province should reopen on their own timelines, poll suggests

Just 18 per cent said reopening measures should apply to all of Canada at once

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Most Read