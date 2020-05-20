Trail police called to COVID spat

The male questioned the woman over her Alberta licence plates, according to the Trail RCMP

Concerns over coronavirus contagion prompted a call to the Trail police on Victoria Day.

Just before 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, the RCMP detachment attended a verbal argument between a man and woman at the Waneta Plaza, began Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

“The male had questioned the female’s presence in B.C. after seeing her Alberta licence plate,” he explained. “The male was worried about the possible COVID transmission from Alberta.”

Wicentowich says the woman had been living in British Columbia but had not yet changed over to B.C. licence plates.

“The parties cooperated with the RCMP and left without further incident,” he continued.

“The BC RCMP are mindful that many British Columbians and Albertans alike reside in one province and commute to the neighbouring province for essential work.”

The public should respect that they may not have all the information regarding someone’s personal circumstances or purpose for being outside of their home province, he added.

“Furthermore, the RCMP remind new residents to contact ICBC as regulations have been adjusted due to the pandemic with respect to vehicle registration, driver’s licencing and vehicle insurance.”

The sergeant advises drivers that failure to abide by insurance regulations could result in violation tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and that drivers may not be covered for accidents by their insurance agency.



