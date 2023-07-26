Trail police catch alleged thief on camera

Suspect remains in custody pending an appearance before a judge

Caught on camera

The morning of Saturday, July 22, a RCMP officer was on routine patrol in a marked vehicle when he discovered a parked vehicle in downtown Trail, with a recently broken window.

Nearby, the officer located and spoke to a 33-year-old Trail man. He suspected the man may have been the culprit.

The officer reviewed video surveillance footage in the area that the crime occurred, and witnessed the man allegedly breaking into this vehicle and stealing items.

The officer located and arrested the man for theft under $5,000 and mischief. The alleged thief also had outstanding unendorsed arrest warrants for theft and mischief committed in Kelowna.

He remains in custody pending an appearance before a judge.

“Trail RCMP continues pro-active patrols to help deter, prevent, and solve crime,” says Wicentowich.

