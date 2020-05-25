RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

Trail police catch speeders, deal with distraught man and animal calls

Trail and Greater District RCMP news brief from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

The RCMP media report for the third week of May contains details of Greater Trail police enforcement actions.

BC Motor Vehicle Act enforcement

– May 17, the Trail and Greater District RCMP stopped a 55-year-old male driver in his vehicle on Highway 3B near the mall at 10:50 a.m. Police say the man did not have a front plate on the vehicle and it was not insured. The driver was issued a $598 fine and the vehicle was towed from the scene.

– May 17, the Trail and Greater District RCMP stopped a 23-year-old-male driver at noon, for travelling 133 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Highway 3B near the Trail mall. He received a $368 ticket for excessive speed and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. The driver was responsible for towing costs, impound fees, and he received three driver penalty points.

Emotionally distraught man

– May 17, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 4 p.m. that an emotionally distraught man was threatening to jump from the Victoria Street Bridge. A witness had spotted him with one leg over the rail. RCMP attended, spoke with the distraught man and through use of de-escalation tactics, were able to apprehend him without incident. A knife, a razor blade, suspected illicit drugs and paraphernalia were located in his possession. He was transported to the hospital for a full medical assessment.

Animal calls

– May 18, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 4:22 p.m. that a bear was in the back yard of a Wilmes Lane property. The bear left by the time it was called into police and the matter was reported to the conservation service.

– May 18, the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a report at 10:30 a.m. that four dogs were locked inside a vehicle in the parking lot of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital. Officers attended and found that the vehicle had its windows partially rolled down and the outside temperature was moderate. The dogs appeared to be in good condition. As the summer months approach, officers ask the public to be mindful about their animal’s well-being.

Wanted man captured

– On May 14, Troy Tremayne, 36, turned himself into the RCMP at 7:30 p.m. Tremayne was arrested and taken into police custody on Daniel Street. He was later released on several conditions and is slated for an appearance in the Rossland courthouse on June 11. A week earlier the Trail detachment asked the public for tips on Tremayne’s whereabouts as he was wanted on multiple warrants for allegations including failure to comply, assault, and theft under $5,000.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Heads up: Trail resumes parking enforcement June 1

Just Posted

Trail police catch speeders, deal with distraught man and animal calls

Trail and Greater District RCMP news brief from Sgt. Mike Wicentowich

Heads up: Trail resumes parking enforcement June 1

The city suspended parking fees March 31, resume meter regulations on June 1

City of Rossland looks to implement mail ballot voting

City said new procedure could make voting easier and more accessible for residents

Trail Youth Baseball cancels its summer season

Time runs out on Trail Youth Baseball, gets no direction from viaSport or province on how to proceed

Good news for Trail Sk8’ers

After a two-month lockdown, Trail Sk8 Park will reopen on Wednesday

Trudeau to seek 10 days of paid sick leave for Canadian workers, says talks are ongoing

Paid sick leave is key to keeping COVID-19 spread under control, prime minister says

Vancouver Island hasn’t seen a new homegrown case of COVID-19 in two weeks

Island’s low and steady transmission rate chalked up to several factors

Eight people arrested in Victoria homeless camp after enforcement order issued

Those living in tents were given until May 20 to move indoors

Andrew Weaver says he was ready to defeat John Horgan government

Independent MLA blasts B.C. Greens over LNG opposition

44% fewer passengers flew on Canadian airlines in March 2020 than in 2019

COVID-19 pandemic has hit airlines hard as travel remains low

Commercial rent relief applications open as feds encourage landlords to apply

Program would see government cover 50 per cent of the rent

COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

Keep trying, many sites not reservable, George Heyman says

B.C. residents can now reserve a provincial campsite for a stay starting June 1

Campsite reservations will only be available to British Columbians

Cullen commission into money laundering in British Columbia resumes today

Inquiry was called amid growing concern that illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

Most Read