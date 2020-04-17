(Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash)

Trail police catch speeders, thief

Police remind drivers to heed direction from first responders at emergency scene

Police are reminding locals to be patient and heed direction from professionals at the scene of emergencies after a driver ran over a water hose while firefighters were putting out a wildfire in Montrose on Sunday.

On April 12, at 8:30 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP assisted Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue by investigating an incident in which a motorist drove over a fire hose while the crew was extinguishing the bush fire, Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported.

The RCMP located the driver of the vehicle at a residence in Trail.

The driver admitted to driving over the hose and was issued a $81 fine for Drive Over Fire hose contrary to Section 199 of the BC Motor Vehicle Act.

“The RCMP remind the public to be patient when coming across such incidents and to obey all direction by scene officials,” Wicentowich emphasized.

In his weekly news brief, the sergeant also reported on a few traffic enforcement calls.

On April 10, at 7:13 p.m. the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint about someone driving an unlicenced dirt bike at a high rate of speed on St. Paul Street, in Rossland.

The RCMP attended and located the driver who admitted to the incident.

Police provided a verbal warning to the driver who stated he would not repeat the behaviour.

The fine for driving on a street without insurance is $598.

The following day, between 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. the Trail detachment conducted handheld radar speed enforcement along Rossland Avenue, in Trail.

One driver received a $196 fine for travelling 91 km/h in the 50 km/h speed zone.

Several motorists were also stopped and given verbal warnings for speeding.

The RCMP utilized Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and hand sanitizer to ensure both police and public protection from the COVID virus.

“The Trail RCMP encourage drivers and their passengers to travel with PPE and utilize it during traffic stops if they believe it necessary for their circumstance, like comprised immunity,” Wicentowich advised.

“If you are sick, or suspect you have COVID, please notify the police officer immediate so every precaution may be taken to prevent the spread during the interaction.”

Theft from vehicles:

– April 12 at 4:02 a.m. the Trail RCMP received a report that a male suspect wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, bandana over his face, and a back pack had allegedly broken into a vehicle and stolen a small amount of money on Albert Drive, in Trail. Police attended the scene and arrested a 40-year-old male suspect from Nelson. The RCMP located the money, clothes, and some other items believed to have been allegedly stolen from other vehicles.

The man will make his first appearance on August 13 in the Rossland courthouse.

The RCMP remind the public to lock their vehicles and remove all items of value from the interior as the rash of theft from unlocked vehicles continues.

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictPolice

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility
Next story
COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Just Posted

Trail police catch speeders, thief

Police remind drivers to heed direction from first responders at emergency scene

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

Trail detachment modifies service amid COVID-19

A telephone is available outside the RCMP office door

Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to local food banks

” … it is our responsibility to step-up … to ensure all our communities continue to thrive.”

No increase, payment extension for Trail taxpayers

Trail council reviewed 2020 budget and five-year financial plan amid COVID-19

Trudeau unveils rental assistance for small businesses, loosens loan qualifications

Prime Minister says the program changes come in response to businesses saying not enough is being done

COVID-19 world update: Criminals rush t0 exploit virus; U.K. death toll likely higher than reported

Comprehensive collection of coronavirus news items from around the world

Federal wage subsidy payments to flow first week of May, officials tell MPs

Online applications will open April 27 and officials expect to have processed 90 per cent of claims by May 4

COVID-19 pushes Canadian food industry to tipping point: Federation of Agriculture

CFA today urged government to establish emergency fund to help farmers overcome mounting costs

B.C. records 14 new cases of COVID-19, up to 1,575

Maple Ridge hospital, Cranbrook care home have outbreaks

Squamish declares local state of emergency as uncontrolled wildfire prompts evacuations

Squamish Valley campgrounds and six homes located near the fast-moving fire

COVID-19: B.C. business, local governments get further tax relief

Commercial school tax reduced, late payments extended

Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Premier John Horgan said it depends on how COVID-19 progresses in the coming weeks

Pandemic means changes for door-to-door newspaper delivery

Black Press asks readers across B.C. to be patient as carriers are asked not to touch surfaces

Most Read