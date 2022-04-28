Trail police clock driver going 83 km above speed limit

Police say the man was driving at the speed of 153 km/h in a 70 km/h zone

A Surrey man was written a hefty fine for speeding, had his truck impounded for a week, and is facing a criminal charge for allegedly trying to flee Trail police last week.

This all started the afternoon of Friday, April 22, when a Trail RCMP officer was out on routine patrol when he observed a newer model Toyota Tundra travelling southbound on Highway 22 allegedly going 83 kilometres/hour (km/h) over the posted speed limit.

Police say they clocked the driver at the speed of 153 km/h in the 70 km/h zone on the highway headed toward the Trail gulch intersection.

The officer attempted to detain the driver; however, the RCMP report that he fled from the area while making a series of dangerous and risky driving decisions.

Police quickly located the truck parked outside a building in the 800 block of Rossland Avenue.

Officers placed both under arrest for flight from a peace officer, and took them into custody. Both parties were released from custody after a short investigation.

The driver, the Surrey man, is facing one count for fleeing police.

He also received a $483 fine for speeding, and his truck was impounded for seven days.

Police are still looking for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

