The statutes are being stored at the Trail RCMP detachment until returned to rightful owner

Police are trying to track down the owner of a Jesus statue and a Mary statue that were found in a downtown Trail parking lot over the holidays.

The Trail RCMP retrieved the figurines from the 800-block of Victoria Street on New Year’s Day after a local security officer discovered them and subsequently called it in to the detachment.

Contact the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 to speak to an officer to claim these items.

City of TrailKootenaysRCMP BriefsRosslandsnowstormtheft