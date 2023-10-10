Trail police find no Goldilocks on front porch, only 3 bears

Black mama bear with her two cubs was sighted at Boer Mountain in Burns Lake on Sept. 23. Photo: Saddman Zaman/ Lakes District News

In the wee hours of Monday, a frontline RCMP officer responded to a report of three bears on the front porch of a home in the 1900 block of Oak Street, in Trail.

The officer attended and scared the bears off into the nearby woods. The officer discovered the bruins had been attracted to bags of garbage left on the porch. The BC Conversation Officer Service has been advised about the call.

“Bears are getting ready to enter into hibernation and are looking for any scrap of food,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich stresses. “Please keep your garbage inside and secure to help avoid conflict with wildlife.”

A gift from nature

Saturday night, Trail police received a report that a bear was locked inside a vehicle in the 2000 block of Spokane Street, in Rossland. The vehicle owner met the officers on scene, where it was immediately apparent to police that there was indeed a bear trapped in the car.

The officers and owner were not able to unlock the vehicle with the owner’s keys. The owner gave police permission to break the rear window so the bruin could escape. Once broken, the bear was quick to depart the scene. The interior of the vehicle was extensively damaged, and left in a malodorous state.

“To add insult to injury, the bear left a small and smelly surprise in the backseat,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich advises. “Please lock your vehicles to keep out two and four-legged creatures.”

Be ‘bear aware’

Police and wildlife educators, including WildSafeBC, caution homeowners and tenants from Rossland to Trail and the Beaver Valley to be “bear aware,” meaning secure all attractants from the bruins who are hyperphagic this time of year.

Trash is the most reported attractant involved in human-bear conflicts, and as the saying goes, “a fed bear is a dead bear.”

To avoid luring in a bear and putting the community at-risk, WildSafeBC offers simple tips for managing household attractants.

*Keep garbage, recyclables and other attractants secure, indoors is best.

*Wash out containers that store garbage and recycling so they are clean and odour-free.

*Freeze smelly items until the morning of collection or until you can transport it to a solid waste landfill.

Besides creating a big mess and increasing the risk of human-bear conflict, trash that has been scattered by bears can also pose a serious health risk to the community and contractors responsible for collecting garbage.

Residents are reminded to store their garbage, organics and recyclables in a secure place until the morning of their scheduled pick up day.

Refuse must be securely bagged, including all items in garbage cans.

Collectors will not pick up garbage that is not bagged.

Read more: #RCMP briefs

Read more: #City of Trail stories



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs