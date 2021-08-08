Trail police investigating furtive filming by drone

This case stems from a July 31 complaint called in from the 1800-block of Cole Street

Another case of surreptitious filming via drone has surfaced in the Beaver Valley.

The Trail and Greater District RCMP received an early morning call on July 31 from a complainant who reported a drone was flying in a Fruitvale neighbourhood in the 1800-block Cole Street.

Police say the drone pilot was suspected to being recording video footage of a homeowner through a window of a private residence.

Trail RCMP is investigating this case as mischief contrary to the criminal code and Canadian aviation regulations.

Anyone with information on the identity of the drone pilot is asked to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364. 2566 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS (8477).

Earlier this year, a Montrose was accused of filming residents inside their home with his drone. Police last reported the man was under investigation. The Trail Times does not yet have an update on that case.

According to Transport Canada, privacy laws may not mention drones by name but these laws do apply to pictures, videos or other information collected by a drone. Some violations of a person’s privacy may go beyond privacy laws and may be offences that result in charges. This includes using drones in a way that could be: voyeurism; mischief; creating a nuisance; violating provincial or municipal laws.

Drone users are responsible for knowing all the laws that may apply to their drone use.

