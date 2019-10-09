Used needles found under the East Trail side of the bridge a few weeks ago. (Submitted photo)

Trail police issue ‘needle’ warning after 3 people found injecting in public place

RCMP say to report this type of activity to the Trail detachment 250.364.2566.

Police are advising locals to be wary of used needles being left in public spaces after three people were found shooting up on a staircase Saturday morning in downtown Trail.

“At 8:50 a.m., the Trail and Greater District RCMP received a complaint of three suspects using hypodermic needles to inject what was believed to be fentanyl while on the staircase between Helena Street and Portland Street,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Oct. 7.

“The RCMP attended and located three individuals. The two males and one female cleaned up after themselves then departed the downtown Trail area.”

The RCMP advise the public to be aware of the general overall increased use of hypodermic needles in the midst of an nationwide opioid epidemic.

Witnesses to this type of activity are encouraged to report it to the Trail detachment 250.364.2566.

The Trail Times asked Sgt. Wicentowich what the legal repercussions are, if any, for individuals found injecting illicit drugs in public places.

“When a person consumes a drug, they are technically no longer in possession of it,” he began.

“The investigating RCMP officer will still conduct an investigation into the incident and determine if the person is in possession of more drugs or is in breach of any court imposed condition,” explained Wicentowich.

“If they are in possession of drugs, in breach of conditions, or committing other crimes, they will be arrested and charged. If they are intoxicated by the drug, they will be arrested and held till sober.”

Long term drug addicts with high tolerance do not typically become intoxicated to the point to where police can arrest them, he clarified.

“In this matter, the three likely consumed a small amount of drugs, called ‘chipping,’ in order not to get sick from withdrawal then headed to Castlegar to get their methadone,” he said.

“It is a very sad life and the repercussions to themselves are poverty, homelessness, mental health issues, addiction, and hunger. Even if there is no arrest and charges.

To report used needles, contact the Trail RCMP or the City of Trail if it falls within municipal boundaries.

“The RCMP have containers to pick them up in an emergency,” the sergeant noted. “But we rely on the City of Trail and others to clean up needles as it does not fall within our mandate or training.”

Previous story
Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan
Next story
Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Just Posted

Trail police issue ‘needle’ warning after 3 people found injecting in public place

RCMP say to report this type of activity to the Trail detachment 250.364.2566.

South Okanagan-West Kootenay NDP candidate talks infrastructure funding

The Trail Times asked all six candidates the same question

Letter: Sign vandalism an act of ignorance

Letter to the Editor from Doug Swanson of Fruitvale

Police searching for missing Rossland man

The man was driving a 2006 white GMC Sierra crew cab with BC license plate EA0062.

Election candidates talk to The Times

Replies will be published unedited in upcoming issues of the Trail Times

Conservation officers searching for owners of aggressive dogs behind Victoria deer attack

Deer euthanized after dog attack on Bear Mountain on Friday

Councillors in B.C. city ask mayor to resume leave while facing sex assault charge

Mayor Rob Vagramov said he would take the comments into consideration

Police Act report finds retired B.C. sgt-at-arms commits neglect of duty

Gary Lenz had announced his retirement earlier this month

Pot price falls 6.4% to $7.37 a gram, legal and illegal prices down: StatCan

Average legal cannabis price dropped to $10.23 per gram

Vancouver Island father who killed daughters to make first court appearance since conviction

Andrew Berry to appear by video to set a sentencing date

Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

B.C. premier confident Surrey MLA can ‘clear the air’ in RCMP investigation

Jinny Sims said Monday she is not prepared to venture a guess on the nature of the investigation

Alleged $20K typo at centre of condo sale lawsuit between B.C. couple, notary

Semi-retired couple has countered lawsuit about overpayment with allegations of negligence

Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

Most Read