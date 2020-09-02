(Photo by Stéphan Valentin on Unsplash)

Trail police lodge 5 in cells due to inebriation

The Greater District RCMP were called out over 70 times last weekend

In the days leading up to the long weekend, Trail RCMP answered 70+ calls for service, including five persons lodged in cells due to erratic and disturbing behaviour likely caused by excessive alcohol/substance use. Those responses included:

• Aug. 28, a Trail RCMP officer on patrol at 10 p.m. noticed a vehicle running with the lights on, but no one appeared to be around the vehicle. A closer inspection of the vehicle resulted in locating female, 41, from Trail, unconscious behind the wheel. The subsequent investigation resulted in the woman being released for court in Rossland to face charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a prohibited weapon. Her driver’s license was also suspended for 24 hours.

• Sept. 1, the Trail RCMP responded to a call of a male yelling and screaming as well as refusing to leave someone else’s property. The Trail man, 34, was arrested for causing a disturbance. Police say he resisted arrest, then spit at and fought with officers. He was also under the influence of illicit drugs, taken to the hospital, and held for medical treatment. Police will be recommending charges of Obstruction, Assaulting a Police Officer and Causing a Disturbance.


Most Read