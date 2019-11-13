Trail police looking for driver in reported pedestrian hit and run

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Trail RCMP non-emergency line

Police are looking for tips following a reported pedestrian hit and run in downtown Trail on the weekend.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says a call came into the Trail and Greater District detachment on Saturday, shortly after noon.

“The RCMP investigated a complaint of a collision between a pedestrian and vehicle in the 1200 block of Cedar Avenue,” he reported Tuesday afternoon.

“A pedestrian was walking across Cedar Avenue when she was struck in the back by a reversing gold-coloured Hyundai Sante Fe.”

Police describe the driver as an elderly male wearing a camouflage jacket, blue jeans, a ball cap, and glasses.

“The male spoke to the victim briefly before driving away from the scene,” Wicentowich advised. “The male is believed to be a local resident and the RCMP is looking to identify him.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the driver’s identity is encouraged to call the detachment at 250-364-2566.



