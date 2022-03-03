Trail police looking for hit-and-run driver

Example of a 2001 Acura. Image: Bring Your Trailer website

Trail police are asking for tips to track down the male driver of a 2001 black Acura. The car may be missing a side mirror or had one recently replaced.

The driver is accused of leaving the scene after hitting and injuring a woman with the car the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 26.

The hit-and-run occurred at 1:10 p.m. at the East Trail lights, at the intersection of Highway 3B and Second Avenue.

The impact knocked off the Acura’s side mirror.

Police report that after striking the 22-year old pedestrian, the man fled westbound on Highway 3B, which is toward downtown Trail.

“A witness saw the alleged driver and Acura stopped at a business in Warfield, before he continued driving on Highway 3B in the direction of Rossland,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Trail detachment commander, said.

“The driver is described as young Indo-Canadian man with a beard and wearing a turban.”

Wicentowich says the victim was transported to hospital and treated for injuries, reported to be minor.

The driver in-question is facing a criminal charge for failing to stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Trail RCMP at 250.364.2566 to speak to an investigator.

