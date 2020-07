The incident happened on Friday afternoon in downtown Trail

Trail police are asking for witnesses to a hit and run reported in downtown on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on July 24 in the alleyway of the 1400-block of Cedar Avenue.

The complainant advised the RCMP that a silver/grey Toyota or Chevrolet passenger car hit her garbage can, fence and a down spout at her residence.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Trail detachment at 250.364.2566.

