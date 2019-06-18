Trail police looking for male suspect driving red van

RCMP report the man asked a young boy to get in his vehicle

Police are asking people living in Trail and the Greater Area to be on the lookout for a man driving a red van bearing an Alberta licence plate.

The advisory comes after this unidentified male reportedly followed a young boy who was walking to his Glenmerry home Monday night at around 8 p.m.

“On June 17 … the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP received a report of a male suspect driving a scratched up red van, bearing an Alberta licence plate, following a 10-year-old boy walking home in the area of Dahlia Crescent and Tulip Street,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich reported Tuesday morning.

“At one point, the male suspect ask the boy to get into his vehicle to which the boy replied ‘no’ and ran home to report the incident to his mother,” Wicentowich said.

“The male suspect was described as wearing a ‘DC’ shirt and blue jeans. The van was reportedly full of luggage.”

The RCMP is asking for assistance from the public to help locate the scratched-up red van with an unknown Alberta licence plate.

Anyone who spots this vehicle is urged to report it to the Trail and Greater District Detachment RCMP at 250.364.2566.

The RCMP will also be requesting Trail Citizens on Patrol to watch for this van during their scheduled patrols.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

